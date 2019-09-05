Smart lighting brand Nanoleaf has teamed up with Razer to bring together its modular lights and the Razer Synapse IoT platform – letting you brighten up your setup beyond the desk.

The new integration – named Nanoleaf X Razer Chroma RGB – lets you customise Nanoleaf Canvas and Light Panels to match up with your setup and control your PC via the smart lights.

The Nanoleaf X Razer Chroma RGB integration offers real-time lighting effects, touch controls for in-game activities and will sync the lighting effects across all of your Razer devices.

As Razer Chroma already does, the lighting effects will match up with the colour scheme in the game you are playing but – with the Nanoleaf team up placing the colours on your walls too – your gaming setup will be taken to a whole new level.

The lighting will react to everything from flashes and explosions to information-based notifications e.g. an ultimate being ready to go.

The lighting effects really are the showpiece of this new level of integration, but the touch controls shouldn’t be overlooked either.

You probably won’t be reaching up to your wall to press key presets instead of just using your keyboard. However, things like starting up a favourite game can be assigned to a press of one of the lighting squares – which sounds super convenient.

To use the Nanoleaf x Razer Chroma RGB integration, you’ll need a few things. First off, the Nanoleaf Canvas or Light Panels and some Razer Chroma peripherals (keyboard, mouse or mouse pad). Prices for Nanoleaf 9-panel kits start at £179.99.

After they are all set up individually, you just need to get the Razer Synapse software of its website and follow along.

Razer appears extremely keen to expand its RGB tech beyond just the desk and – while walls are a great addition – the company went a step further last month.

Razer collaborated with smart electric vehicle manufacturer NIO to bring Chroma RGB lighting to its vehicles.

