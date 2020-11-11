Nanoleaf launches Essentials bulb and lightstrip with Thread mesh networking

Nanoleaf is best known for its range of smart lighting panels that you clip together to create colour-changing shapes. Today, the company moves into more traditional lighting with the launch of Essentials. Today, the Essentials line includes an E27 Essentials Bulb and the Essentials Lightstrip.

Colour changing bulbs can look a little ugly when turned off, but the Essential Bulb has a unique rhombicosidodecahedron shape: a kind of dimpled, golf-ball style finish to it. As with Philips Hue colour-changing bulbs, the Essentials can change between 2700K and 6500K colour temperatures and has support for 16-million colours. It has a maximum brightness of 1100-lumens.

The Lightstrip, available in a 2m run with 1m extensions available up to a maximum of 10m, has a similar colour and temperature range but has an optimal brightness of 2000 to 2200-lumens. If 2m is

You can control the Essentials line using Bluetooth, either from your phone or using a Google Assistant smart speaker. The kit is also HomeKit compatible and is the first to use the Thread low-power mesh networking technology. For this to work, you need a gateway product, such as the HomePod Mini. The Lightstrip also has a physical controller built-in.

Nanoleaf has baked some smarts into the products, too. There’s built-in circadian rhythm, which changes the temperature of the range automatically to match the time of day, a bit like how the Dyson Lightcycle Morph works. Updates, available from next month, will include colour scenes, screen mirror and rhythm music.

You can buy the bulb for £17.99, the lightstrip for £44.99 and lightstrip extensions for £19.99, all available from today. We’ve got a review kit coming in soon, so we’ll bring you a full review shortly.

