Nakamichi Shockwafe Wireless System 11.2.6 aims to redefine the soundbar

Audio manufacturer Nakamichi has announced a new soundbar system that it says, rather loftily, can “transform home entertainment.”

The new Shockwafe Wireless System 11.2.6 includes both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X compatibility within its exclusive channel configuration.

It’s powered by an envelope-pushing 31 drivers (the soundbar alone has 19) from the Danish company Punktkilde, a pair of 10-inch wireless subwoofers for “jaw-dropping bass”, and a pair of bipolar surround speakers that “envelops the listener, harmoniously blending height, side, and rear channels with pinpoint directionality.”

Overall, there’s a whopping six height channels powering that immersive sound, while there are 16 digital amplifiers doing the heavy lifting.

In a media release the company said: “Starring 31 Punktkilde drivers, including 9 precision-engineered tweeters, the system delivers unparalleled sound accuracy and fidelity. Inspired by the engineering principles of Scan-Speak, a world leader in loudspeaker transducers, these drivers render a balanced surround sound field with enhanced dynamic range. Frequently featured in premium loudspeakers, they reproduce lifelike height and surround effects that envelop listeners in an all-encompassing sound bubble.”

The 2300 watts of peak power, translates to a potentially-deafening 120 decibels of loudness. You won’t want to push that to the limit because Decibel Pro describes 120db as “the limit from which sounds become painful and very dangerous to the human ear.”

A lot of the tech in this new system, including the Adaptive Height Dispersion tech, derived from the company’s highly-rated Dragon system, which is even larger.

However, this model goes rather by introducing AHD Ultra ,described as a “revolutionary processing mode that redefines height speaker performance. This proprietary technology unlocks the full potential of the height channels, using state-of-the-art rendering to sculpt an astounding 3D soundscape.”

There’s a pair of HDMI inputs that support 8K60fps/4K120fp passthrough, while AirPlay 2 and Bluetooth 5.3 are also on board for easy streaming from mobile devices. The company hasn’t revealed the release date yet, but it’s going on sale for $2,499 soon.

