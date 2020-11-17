Naim launches HD Radio streaming station

Naim has announced a free upgrade for its users across its streaming products in Naim Radio HD.

British audio specialist Naim Audio has announced a new and higher-quality radio options for its users across its streaming speakers, systems and separates in Naim Radio HD, and it’s freely available to enjoy.

The introduction of Naim Radio HD will unite the dedicated Jazz HD and Classical HD stations into a revamped streaming service, with all available in up to CD quality playback. They’ll be available for users to find in a dedicated HD Radio category in the Naim app, offering a curated collection of the highest-quality radio streams available that includes Radio X, Intense Radio, the full Radio Paradise network, Frequence 3 network, NRJ Paris, Rondo Classic and Sector Network.

The move comes quickly after the announcement of Sonos Radio HD, although that incurs a monthly fee of £7.99 after the free trial period ends.

Owners of the award-winning Naim Mu-so and Mu-so Qb 2nd Generation wireless speakers, as well as the Uniti Atom, Star and Nova systems, and ND 5 XS2, NDX 2, ND 555 players can now enjoy these stations with 16-bit/44.1kHz FLAC streams, and the HD Radio selection at their native resolutions with some as high as 24-bit/96kHz.

Those who have legacy Naim streaming products aren’t left out either. They’ll get a quality of life upgrade with AAC 320kbps streams made available to them. That bitrate matches the highest-quality output from BBC Radio stations.

Naim Records manager, James Tailby says: “The new Naim Radio HD channels are home to the entire, updated Naim Records back catalogue – covering everything from some of the very first classic releases, right up to the electrifying debut tracks from latest signing, Fable – truly showcasing our eclectic and exciting roster,” .

Owners of the aforementioned products will be able to experience the higher-quality radio options via the Naim App from today with no software upgrade required.

