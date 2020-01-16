Naim adds Qobuz support to its music-streamers

The British audio company Naim has announced the addition of the Qobuz music service to its range of music streamers

It follows in the footsteps of Cambridge Audio, which announced last year that its bringing the music service to its network audio streamers. The Qobuz update has been pencilled in for next week (commencing 20th January), and will be enabled via an over-the-air firmware upgrade.

Those who own a Uniti Atom, Star or Nova system, as well as the ND5 XS2, NDX 2 and ND 555 network players, will be able to access high-resolution audio up to 24-bit/192kHz from within the Naim control app (Android & iOS)

Qobuz offers a huge collection of CD-quality music and the largest selection of albums in high resolution studio quality. To access the service, a subscription to Qobuz is required. If you interested in dipping your toes into the service, there’s the option of a 30-day free trial which will be available via a link in the Naim control app.

Charlie Henderson, Naim Managing Director, commented: “With our mutual dedication to offering the very best-quality, most authentic musical experience, a closer partnership with Qobuz was an obvious way to extend the music-streaming options for Naim users. We’re excited about rolling out this update this month.”

An update to bring Qobuz to the Naim Mu-so and Mu-so Qb 2nd generation is in the works, with a launch pencilled in for Spring 2020. Owners of those speakers can already enjoy Qobuz music streaming, but it’s currently only possible via Chromecast at 24-bit/96kHz sound quality.

