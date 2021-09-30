NAD’s C 700 is a compact, just add speakers streaming amp

NAD Electronics has introduced the C 700 BluOS Streaming Amplifier, a compact amp that just requires the addition of speakers to get going.

With a suggested retail price of $1499 / £1299 / €1499 / CDN$1999, NAD says the C 700 streaming amplifier is designed for the listener who’s after an “uncompromised listening experience” with a focus on value.

Much of that value likely comes from the integration of the BluOS interface, offering users the ability to stream from internet radio stations and music streaming services such as Spotify, Amazon Music HD, Tidal and Qobuz, with the C 700 said to deliver a similar experience to that of NAD’s own award–winning M10 music streaming amplifier.

With an elegant appearance and construction out of premium materials, the C 700 features a HybridDitigal UcD amplifer housed within the amplifier’s solid aluminium housing. The front panel is made out of smooth glass, featuring a 5-inch high definition colour display that shows album artwork, track status and system settings.

The UcD amplifier design is known for its ability to produce ultra-low noise and distortion throughout the frequency range, irrespective of the loudspeaker load. The C 700 is also capable of delivering 2 x 80W of continuous power and 2 x 120W of instantaneous power “for effortless music reproduction.”

The C 700’s connectivity options open it up for use with a variety of devices, with two pairs of RCA analogue inputs, coaxial and optical digital inputs and a HDMI eARC for connecting to a TV. In addition to those, there’s a subwoofer output, and tucked into the BluOS app is the ability to control low and high-pass crossover settings to seamlessly integrate the subwoofer and main speakers performance.

AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect and Tidal Connect offer easier ways to stream, while two-way aptX HD Bluetooth means you can listen to music through a pair of wireless headphones or stream audio to the NAD via a Bluetooth connection.

Other features include multi-room via the BluOS app, MQA decoding and rendering, Hi-Res audio playback up to 24-bit/192kHz and voice control support for Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri.

Cas Oostvogel, NAD’s Product Manager commented: “The C 700 creates exceptional value for those seeking a modern and easy-to-use standalone music system. Ever since NAD introduced the legendary 3020 integrated amplifier in 1978, the NAD brand has been renowned for value, performance, and innovation. With the C 700 BluOS Streaming Amplifier, NAD has completely updated that tradition for the streaming era.”

With a price of $1499 / £1299 / €1499 / CDN$1999, the NAD C 700 BluOS streaming amplifier ships globally in late October.