NAD unleashes a new Masters Series product in the M33 DAC/amplifier | CES 2020

The NAD M33 is a ultra-high streaming amplifier with the intention of delivering audiophile sound at a premium price

The M33 DAC/amplifier (£3999) is the latest member of NAD’s Masters Series range, which can be used as a ultra-high performance streaming amplifier or within the BluOS ecosystem of wireless networked music players

Available in March 2020, it uses the new HybridDigital Purifi Eigentakt amplifier technology (try saying that multiple times quickly) that can produce more than 200W per channel. The M33 also includes a phono stage and headphone amplifier.

With a complicated product of this nature, NAD has sought to make it more intuitive to use than most with the inclusion of a 7-inch colour touchscreen display. It’s also supplied with a remote control and supports hands-free control via any Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant compatible device.

Like NAD’s other products, the M33 works in tandem with the BluOS operating system, which ties various hardware and software products together. BluOS allows for Hi-res Audio streaming, MQA playback (this is still under certification) from NAS drives or over music streaming services. With around 20 supported, music can be accessed from services such as TIDAL, Deezer, Qobuz, Amazon HD and Spotify among others.

And there’s also multi-room functionality, with the ability to connect multiple products wirelessly, create zones and add additional rooms.

DIRAC Live Room Correction adjusts frequency response as well as optimising impulse response, enhancing the sound for a performance that NAD says is more natural and lifelike. The M33 also comes with a precision microphone to measure the room for calibration.

Physical connections on offer include six digital inputs and three analogue sources, of which there’s an MM/MC phono input. On the rear panel are two sets of speaker outputs (bi-wirable), two Sub outputs with a fully configurable Digital Crossover and a HDMI eARC port. Wireless connectivity follows in the form of Apple AirPlay 2 and aptX HD.

The NAD M33 DAC/amplifier (£3999) is expected to go on sale in March 2020.

