Nab the ultimate smart display with this amazing Echo Show (Gen 2) Prime Day deal

You can pick up an Amazon Echo Show (Gen 2) for £159.99 on this stellar Amazon Prime Day 2019 deal.

The deal is live right now and chops a huge £60 off the smart display’s regular £219.99 RRP. We’d recommend users take Amazon up on the offer sooner rather than later as the offer’s only live until midnight on Tuesday.

The Echo Show (2nd Gen) is the second smart display from Amazon. It’s a perfect option for any home office or kitchen that makes it quick and easy to check your calendar or follow recipes while cooking using Amazon’s Alexa digital assistant.

As we noted in our in-depth Amazon Echo Show (2nd Gen) review:

“The Amazon Echo Show (2nd Gen) improves on the original to deliver the ultimate Alexa experience. At its heart, the high-quality audio delivers the most compelling sound experience of any Echo speaker, making it a great choice for music or radio.

Related: Amazon Prime Day Echo Deals

“The screen comes into its own, displaying more information from your Alexa commands, offering direct control over smart home devices and even letting you watch content from Amazon Prime Video.”

The only minor issue we had with the Echo Show (2nd Gen) was that it is a wee bit expensive at full price. Which is why you really should take advantage of this year’s Echo Show (2nd Gen) Amazon Prime Day deal while stocks last.

The Amazon Echo Show (2nd Gen) is one of many Amazon products to get a significant price cut this Prime Day. We’re expecting more cracking deals to appear in the very near future. Make sure to checkout our Amazon Prime Day 2019 hub where we’ll showcase the best live deals.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More