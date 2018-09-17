N64 Classic Mini release date, games, latest news and wishlist

The NES Classic Mini and SNES Classic Mini have sold like hot cakes since they both launched, so much so that they’re still incredibly difficult to find in stores. By capitalising on our nostalgia with a library of fantastic games, the miniature consoles are essential kit for hardcore Nintendo fans.

With the recent news that Sega is joining the retro miniature market with the Sega Mega Drive Mini, hopefully Nintendo responds with yet another incredible little piece of warm nostalgia.

Will we see an N64 Classic Mini in 2018? We certainly hope so, the Nintendo 64 is a treasure trove of some of the best early 3D titles. Trusted Reviews has compiled all the latest news and rumours alongside our wishlist of potential games!

What is the N64 Mini?

While not officially confirmed by Nintendo at the time of writing, the N64 Mini will presumably be another miniature console containing a hefty library of iconic titles. With any luck, it will maintain the hardware’s iconic aesthetic but reduced to something that can be held in the palm of your hand with the classic controllers we know and love.

N64 Mini release date – when is it coming out?

If the N64 Mini follows the same trend as its previous miniature iterations, we can safely deduce that it will launch in the latter months of 2018. You can check the other console’s release dates below:

NES Mini – December 2016

SNES Mini – September 2017

However, Nintendo confirmed recently that it will be producing additional stock of both models in the coming months, so perhaps N64 Mini could perhaps see a delayed release while Nintendo continues to sell both the NES and SNES Mini by the truckload.

N64 Mini Price – How much will it cost?

Again, while the console is not yet confirmed by Nintendo, we can’t comment on how much it will cost. However, we once again can use the NES and SNES Mini as barometers of how much it might cost when it does eventually launch.

The NES Mini cost £50 at launch, while the SNES was a bit more expensive at £70. Part of the reason for the increase in price was the inclusion of two SNES controllers in the box as opposed to the NES’ one, but that probably doesn’t quite cover the whole increase, as the

Therefore, we could probably expect the N64 Mini to cost somewhere similar to the SNES Mini, if not a little more if the previous trend continues. Would a figure closure to £100 be too much?

N64 Mini games – what games do we want?

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

This is a no-brainer, and Link’s 3D debut remains of the greatest adventure games of all time on any system. It marked the first time we could explore the world of Hyrule realised in three dimensions at our leisure, a perilous land filled with bustling towns, ancient temples and more. Saving the princess and vanquishing Ganondorf never felt so good.

Super Mario 64

Mario 64 is a masterful platformer, its precise controls and unbelievable charm holding up almost twenty years since its original release. Whether you’re somersaulting outside Peach’s Castle or sliding down snowy mountains, this is an essential entry in the N64 Mini’s potential catalog.

Goldeneye 64

Rare’s revolutionary first-person shooter hasn’t quite stood the test of time, but it still has a special place in our nostalgic hearts. Playing as Agent 007 as you infiltrate enemy bases, steal secret files and set off mines continues to be a blast, and we’d love to dive into multiplayer again.

Banjo Kazooie

The N64 was packed with platforming classics, and Banjo Kazooie remains one of the highlights. Its infectious music and delightful setting still impress, and it’s hard not to find yourself obsessively hunting down all the collectibles.

Perfect Dark

Yet another classic from Rare, this sci-fi shooter introduced Special Agent Joanna Dark to the world as she fought evil mercenaries and befriended aliens in a wonderfully futuristic world. Perfect Dark, much like Goldeneye, was surprisingly ahead of its time upon its release.

Diddy Kong Racing

Diddy Kong Racing is a fantastic kart racer, combining a huge cast of characters with an assortment of wonderfully designed tracks. There was even a hub world to explore, something even today you rarely see a kart racer attempt.

Mario Kart 64

We were certainly spoilt for choice when it came to racing titles on N64. Mario Kart 64 is a stone-cold classic, with many of it track and mechanics still residing in future installments. In terms of multiplayer, you can’t do much better than this on Nintendo’s console.

WWF No Mercy

Still regarded by many as the greatest wrestling game of all time, this would be a lovely inclusion for the N64. Featuring dozens of classic superstars and stages, this is one way to relive the Attitude Era in blocky style.

Turok: Dinosaur Hunter

Who doesn’t love duking it out with dinosaurs? Especially when they’re shrouded in fog and terrifyingly polygonal. Turok’s environments are still vast and impressive today, as are its generous variety of weapons.

Pokemon Snap

Game Freak’s Pokemon Snap saw you playing as a wildlife photographer capturing images of everyone’s favourite pocket monsters. While we’re yet to see a sequel to this cult classic, we’d love to relive it on N64 Mini.

Star Wars Rogue Squadron

There are plenty of worthwhile Star Wars titles from across the ages, and this might be one of the greatest. Featuring fully 3D environments, Rogue Squadron saw you piloting an assortment of iconic ships across vast, recognisable landscapes. We’re getting excited just thinking about it.

Resident Evil 2

Both the NES Mini and SNES Mini saw the inclusion of a Capcom title or two, so it’d be no surprise the N64 Mini followed such a trend. Resident Evil 2 would be the perfect candidate, especially considering the long-awaited remake is currently in development.

Donkey Kong 64

Alongside Perfect Dark, Donkey Kong 64 was one of a select few titles that made use of the Nintendo 64 Expansion Pack. Considering this exclusivity, we’d be eager to see it transported onto the N64 Mini. It’s a flawed adventure, but one worth being included.

Paper Mario

The Paper Mario series saw its inception on Nintendo 64 and has since grown into a beloved RPG series spanning several platforms. The original adventure is still a blast, having aged well with a memorable art-style and wonderfully funny dialogue.

Mario Party

Mario Party is the quintessential friendship destroyer. A multiplayer medley of minigames perfect to play with friends, but many of which rely on luck that’ll leave you either screaming with joy or hurling a controller at the TV. Either way, we want it on N64 Mini.

Star Fox 64

This is guaranteed to be included considering the presence of both Star Fox and Star Fox 2 on the SNES Mini. Thankfully, this entry has aged a little better than its siblings. You’ll once again race through various stages firing upon enemy ships, choosing different routes to find hidden secrets.

Yoshi’s Story

This adorable platformer was a hidden gem on N64, following in the footstep of Yoshi’s Island on the SNES Mini by enhancing its existing mechanics with further polish and visual flair. If you enjoyed Yoshi’s Woolly World, this should be a neat trip down memory lane.

Mario Tennis and Mario Golf

This duo of sporting titles would be another welcome addition to the N64 Mini, providing more nostalgic experiences to be enjoyed with friends and family. While modern iterations have improved on things, there is still plenty of fun to be had here.

What’s on your wishlist for the N64 Mini? Let us know your thoughts on Facebook and Twitter!