N64 games on Switch are off to a sticky start

Nintendo raised some eyebrows when it announced the pricing for its Switch Online + Expansion Pack. More are probably being raised right now among people that have forked out for them.

Some early adopters are reporting poor experiences and missing features, when it comes to classics like Super Mario 64 and Mario Kart 64 on Nintendo Switch. Posts on social media reveal input lag and frame rate issues as well as button mapping and more specific issues.

Super Mario Kart 64, for instance, informs gamers booting-up the game that Ghost Data cannot be saved due to the absence of an N64 Controller Pak. In the original, these Memory Pak’s were able to save the Ghost data from previous time trial runs. It seems emulating this feature in particular hasn’t been achieved yet, and it might be an oversight from Nintendo.

Mario Kart 64 and Super Mario 64 both appear to be struggling with lag in some cases, even though the same game ran on far less powerful hardware back in the day. You can see the issues, which don’t appear to be connectivity related, in the tweets below:

Elsewhere, Eurogamer reports that Sin and Punishment is also experiencing issues with the games controls and the remapping of buttons.

Considering Nintendo is asking £35 and $50 respectively, per year, for the new Switch Online (up from £17.99 and $19.99) benefits, it’ll be a disappointment for some users. It’ll also arrive with the new Animal Crossing Happy Home Paradise DLC which comes out on November 5. It also includes games from the Sega Mega Drive era.

They are as follows: Castlevania: Bloodlines, Contra: Hard Corps, Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine, Ecco the Dolphin, Golden Axe, Gunstar Heroes, M.U.S.H.A., Phantasy Star IV, Ristar, Shining Force, Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Streets of Rage 2 and Strider.

The available N64 games are: Dr. Mario 64, Mario Kart 64, Mario Tennis, Sin and Punishment, Star Fox 64, Super Mario 64, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, WinBack and Yoshi’s Story. There are more to follow.

Of course, there’s still plenty of time for Nintendo to resolve the issues, but it’s not a great look off the bat.