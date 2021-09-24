N64 and Sega Mega Drive games are coming to the Switch

Nintendo has confirmed that both N64 and Sega Mega Drive (aka Sega Genesis in US) games will be heading over to the Switch.

These classic games will be offered through the Nintendo Online subscription service, similar to how you can currently access Nintendo’s SNES library on the Switch. However, you’ll need to subscribe to a new premium tier, called the Expansion Plan, in order to get access to N64 and Sega Mega Drive games.

Nintendo hasn’t revealed how much this Expansion Plan will cost just yet, but did explain that current subscribers will have the option to stick to their current plan or upgrade to the new tier once it becomes available in late October.

Nintendo has confirmed the following nine N64 games will be playable once the Expansion Plan launches:

Super Mario 64

Mario Kart 64

Star Fox 64

Yoshi’s Story

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

WinBack: Covert Operations

Dr. Mario 64

Sin and Punishment

Mario Tennis 64

Select N64 games will also offer local and online multiplayer functionality, so you can enjoy the likes of Mario Kart 64 with friends rather than riding solo.

More N64 games will follow in the future, with the likes of The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask, Pokemon Snap, Paper Mario and Banjo-Kazooie already confirmed.

Surprisingly, Nintendo will also be offering Sega Mega Drives as part of the Expansion Plan, with the following games coming to the service on day one:

Castlevania: Bloodlines

Contra: Hard Corps

Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine

Ecco the Dolphin

Golden Axe

Gunstar Heroes

Phantasy Star IV

Ristar

Shining Force

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Streets of Rage 2

M.U.S.H.A

Shinobi 3

Strider

Nintendo will also be releasing N64 and Sega Mega Drive controllers for the Nintendo Switch, which will cost $49.99 each. Of course, these accessories will be optional, as you’ll be able to use your Joy-Cons or Pro Controller instead if you prefer.

Unfortunately, there was no indication from Nintendo that Game Boy and Game Boy Color games could be heading to the Switch too. However, Eurogamer sources suggest they will eventually arrive in the future.