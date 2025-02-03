MWC 2025: What to expect from this year’s mobile-focused show

MWC 2025 is coming up fast, and brands are gearing up to showcase the latest in mobile-themed technology, from new flagships to new wearable devices and much more.

However, it’s looking like this year’s show is going to be a little different from usual, with one of the regular key players of MWC deciding to launch its flagship smartphone a little earlier than usual this year.

That said, here’s everything you need to know about the biggest upcoming releases at MWC 2025 from the likes of Xiaomi, Honor and more.

Xiaomi

Xiaomi confirmed in early January that it’d be present at this year’s MWC, though so far, it has only teased that it’ll be focused on ‘Connected Intelligence’.

That said, we know from previous years at MWC that Xiaomi takes the show as an opportunity to launch its flagship range on the global stage, and we expect nothing less this year. More specifically, we expect Xiaomi to debut the Xiaomi 15 to an international audience following the phone’s China launch in late 2024.

Last year’s MWC 2024 also saw the reveal of the new top-end Xiaomi 14 Ultra, replacing the Pro models we’d seen launched in previous years.

Now, we’ve not yet seen a Xiaomi 15 Ultra release in China, but rumours suggest that there is an Ultra model in the works, and that it could also be revealed at MWC 2025. Again, that’d make sense based on Xiaomi’s previous launches but it’s unconfirmed for now.

Given its AI focus, it’s also possible that Xiaomi’s self-driving car – a China exclusive – could be present on the show floor for automotive fans to check out, and it’s also possible that Xiaomi will launch other accessories alongside its flagship smartphone range at the show too.

Honor

Honor has also confirmed its presence at the upcoming trade show, but there’s a change to proceedings this year.

In previous years, the company has taken a similar approach to Xiaomi, using MWC as a launchpad to reveal its flagship for the year. We saw the Honor Magic 6 Pro at MWC 2024, and the Magic 5 Pro made its debut at MWC 2023.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The problem is that Honor has already released its flagship for 2025, the Honor Magic 7 Pro, so what is the company going to launch at MWC?

While there isn’t much in the way of rumours at the moment, Honor usually has a pretty large presence at the show, so we’re confident that it’ll have something in the works – possibly even a follow-up to last year’s MagicBook Pro 16, which launched alongside the Magic 6 Pro.

Nothing

Nothing has teased an announcement that coincides with MWC, on 4 March 2025, though it’s not yet clear if the company will have a presence at the Barcelona-based show itself.

While rumours initially suggested that Nothing would take the opportunity to release the long-awaited follow-up to the Nothing Phone (2), the Nothing Phone (3), more recent rumours suggest it’s instead an update to its budget-focused (a) range with the potential reveal of the Nothing Phone (3a) collection.

Nothing first teased the (2a) collection at last year’s show, so the reveal of a follow-up makes a lot of sense. It could also tease the Nothing Phone (3), though we’ll have to wait and see for now.

Samsung

Samsung is another stalwart of MWC, though it doesn’t tend to use the show to launch anything new – and we’re expecting much of the same this year with the release of the flagship Galaxy S25 range now in the rearview mirror.

That said, Samsung did officially tease the Galaxy Ring at last year’s show, with early models of the ring available for all to see on the show floor. Could we see something similar this year?

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Samsung has been collaborating with Google on the first Android-based XR headset to compete with the likes of Apple’s Vision Pro, and it is confirmed to be released sometime this year, so it could be the perfect time to showcase it to the masses.

That said, Samsung will likely also use the event to showcase its flagship S25 range and its improved Galaxy AI smarts for attendees yet to go hands-on with the new collection.

Oppo

Oppo hasn’t had much of a presence at MWC over the past few years – no real surprise given the company’s ongoing issues with patents in the EU. But, that’s now sorted and we’ve seen the release of the Find X8 Pro in the UK and EU in late 2024, so could we be about to see a big presence at MWC 2025 to match?

Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem to be the case. Oppo hasn’t confirmed any official presence at the show, though the company will be hosting an MWC-adjacent event in Barcelona during the week focusing on Oppo’s vision of AI.

It’d be great if the company also took the opportunity to tease the upcoming impressively thin Oppo Find N5, but given questions about its wider availability, that could just be wishful thinking on our part.

OnePlus

If Oppo doesn’t tease the Find N5 at MWC, it could be the perfect opportunity for OnePlus to tease its version, the OnePlus Open 2. It’s no secret that the OnePlus Open was just a rebadged Oppo Find N3, and we’re expecting something similar this time around.

And, given that we’ve seen teasers begin to appear online about the Oppo-branded foldable, it’s possible that OnePlus’ UK and EU-focused variant might not be too far behind. OnePlus did tease the original OnePlus Open at MWC 2023, after all.

Motorola

Motorola has been a little bit quieter than usual on the MWC front. We’re confident that the company will have some kind of presence at the show, likely sharing a stand with parent company Lenovo as with previous years, but it doesn’t look like the company has anything new to show at this point.

Previous MWC events have been used to publicly showcase concept smartphone tech; 2023 saw a concept with an expanding display, while 2024 saw the hybrid phone/bracelet concept on the show floor.

However, these are usually concepts first shown at Lenovo Tech World, an annual event where the company showcases new concepts and upcoming tech, but there was no new concept at Tech World 2024 in late 2024, so we might not be seeing anything at MWC 2025.