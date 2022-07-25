MultiVersus: Release date, characters, beta, release date and gameplay

MultiVersus is a new fighting game in the same vein as Nintendo’s Super Smash Bros. series, but using characters from the Warner Bros. universe instead.

Some of the launch characters include Bugs Bunny, Batman, Shaggy and Arya Stark, with developer Player First Games confirming it will be introducing additional new characters in the future.

MultiVersus will be free to play on multiple platforms, with cross-play and cross-progression support enabling you to compete with friends without worrying about which consoles they own.

Keep on reading for everything we know about the new MultiVersus game.

MultiVersus doesn’t have an official release date just yet, but it will go into Open Beta on July 26.

This means anyone can start playing for free from this date. There’s no end date for the beta, yet MultiVersus will still be updated with new content in the meantime.

Those who qualify for Early Access can start playing right now. You’ll qualify if you previously took part in the MultiVersus Closed Alpha or purchased the MultiVersus Founder’s Pack. You can also get an Early Access code via Twitch drops with four easy steps.

MultiVersus will be available on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S/X.

Price

MultiVersus is free to play, although does feature optional in-game purchases such as character skins.

While you can spend money on Character Tokens to unlock a new character, you can also unlock characters via gameplay. This ensures you won’t have to miss out on playing as anyone if you don’t fancy spending money.

The Founder’s Edition is available to purchase on PC, PlayStation and Xbox for £32.99. The Founder’s Edition features the following perks:

Instant Early Access to the Open Beta

15 character tokens for instant character unlocks

1 Exclusive Banner (Rare)

300 Gleamium

There’s also a Deluxe Founder’s Pack and a Premium Founder’s Pack with even more content. You check the image below to see what’s included:

Characters

Right now, MultiVersus has a 16-character roster. You can check out all of the characters below:

The Iron Giant (The Iron Giant)

Taz (Looney Tunes)

Velma (Scooby Doo)

Arya Stark (Game of Thrones)

Batman (DC Universe)

Bugs Bunny (Looney Tunes)

Finn the Human (Adventure Time)

Garnet (Steven Universe)

Harley Quinn (DC Universe)

Jake the Dog (Adventure Time)

Reindog (Original)

Shaggy (Scooby Doo)

Steven Universe (Steven Universe)

Superman (DC Universe)

Tom and Jerry (Tom & Jerry)

Wonder Woman (DC Universe)

New characters will be added to the game in the future, with LeBron James, Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith already confirmed. Other characters that have been rumoured include Gandalf, Harry Potter, Fred Flintstone, Ben 10 and Godzilla.

Each character has their own unique move sets, with Shaggy able to hurl a sandwich and Taz spinning up into his in conic twister. Every character is also assigned a class, with Tank, Bruiser, Support, Assassin, and Mage/Ranged so far confirmed.

Trailers

You check out the cinematic trailer for MultiVersus below:

The Official First Look Reveal below also gives us a closer look at the gameplay:

Gameplay

MultiVersus is a fighting game in the same vein as Nintendo’s Super Smash Bros.

Players compete to knock the opposition out of the arena. Taking damage will increase the distance you’ll travel when hit. If you’ve already taken a heavy beating, then one uppercut can send you flying across the screen. If you’re hit (or fall) out of bounds, then the opposing team will earn a point.

Each character has a unique set of attacks and skills. Shaggy is a fairly basic fighter, being able to punch and hurl sandwiches at foes. Whereas, Bugs Bunny is able to summon falling bank vaults, burrow underground or even blow a kiss to temporary stun his opponent.

Right now, there are three different game modes: Solo (1v1), Team (2v2), and Free For All. You can either play local multiplayer or online, while also being able to choose whether you fight against bots or real people.

There’s currently no story mode, and it’s unknown whether it will ever be added. It seems unlikely at this point considering this is a free-to-play game, unlike Super Smash Bros.