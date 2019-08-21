Like Netflix, it appears that Apple TV Plus will allow you to download TV shows and films for offline viewing − but you might not be able to download the same video on more than one device at a time.

The streaming service looks set to launch in November, and we’re finally beginning to build up a decent idea of what it will be like. Apple is yet to confirm whether or not there will be different Apple TV Plus pricing tiers, but the latest discovery strongly hints that this is the case.

Related: Best VPNs for streaming

MacRumors says it has uncovered code in macOS Catalina that points at a few potential Apple TV Plus viewing limitations.

According to the report, the code shows that, if a user on a certain plan tries to download the same TV episode or film on more than one device, a notification will appear, saying something along the lines of the following: “To download this episode of ‘The Morning Show’, delete it from another device and try again.”

This seems very strict, and it’s tempting to assume that pricier plans will be more generous.

You’ll reportedly also only be allowed a limited number of downloads. When you hit your maximum allowance, a notification will declare: “You have reached your limit of [preset number of] downloads.”

The code also shows that users will also be able to stream Apple TV Plus on a set number of different screens at any one time.

As mentioned above, Apple hasn’t yet spilled the beans on subscription tiers, but the above hints at there being several different Apple Plus TV tiers.

That wouldn’t be a huge surprise. Netflix, of course, offers three different subscription tiers:

Basic − £5.99 per month

Standard − £8.99 per month

Premium − £11.99 per month

The Basic tier lets users stream TV shows and films on one device at a time, and downloads are limited to one phone or tablet. Streaming quality tops out at SD.

The Standard plan lets users stream Netflix on up to two devices at a time, and raises streaming quality to HD. Customers on this plan can also download TV shows and films on up to two phones or tablets.

Related: Best VPN

The Premium plan, meanwhile, allows users to stream Netflix on up to four devices at the same time, with streaming quality topping out at 4K HDR. Premium also lets users download content to up to four phones or tablets.

Deputy News and Features Editor Aatif is one of the UK’s best known tech journalists, having been News Editor at Gizmodo UK and Tech Reporter for The Independent. He’s also written for DigitalSpy and ITProPortal. Aatif now helps run…

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More