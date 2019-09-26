The Last of Us 2 won’t have multiplayer after all, Naughty Dog confirms

Despite being floated during the game’s initial reveal, Naughty Dog has confirmed that The Last of Us 2 will not feature online multiplayer.

Speaking to USGamer at a recent preview event in Los Angeles, the developer confirmed that multiplayer was set aside so all resources could be focused on the campaign. Which is a shame, but a sacrifice we’re willing to accept.

“We’re focusing on a single-player experience, so we’re just making a single-player game for this,” explained lead game designer Emilia Schatz. The response to the question was short and sweet, putting to rest any speculation players might have.

The original’s multiplayer mode was, in our eyes, a fiercely underrated experience which put a bunch of innovative spins on the traditional multiplayer shooter. You would need to gather resources across the map to craft weapons, traps and other items, using them against opponents with off-the-cuff thinking.

You could even link up your social networks, people on your friends list acting as people in your virtual settlement you’d earn supplies for by emerging victorious in matches. Fail to gather resources or emerge victorious and they’d go hungry, abandon the settlement or even fall ill. Your actions had consequences, channeling the campaign’s emotion in some super compelling ways.

The Last of Us Remastered’s multiplayer servers are still active, and with it being free on PlayStation Plus next month, we’d recommend jumping in and giving things a go. “This proves – as if proof were needed – that The Last of Us is one of the defining games of the last few years. Maybe you chose to ignore it or maybe you never had a PS3, but in the event that you have never played your way through Naughty Dog’s beautiful, brutal masterpiece then it’s time to change that sorry situation,” reads our 4.5/5 review.

Naughty Dog confirmed earlier this week that The Last of Us 2 will launch exclusively for PS4 on February 21, 2020. We’ve delved into all the latest gameplay details in our preview analysis, which you can check out here.

