Disney has confirmed that Mulan will be coming to Disney Plus in the UK on September 4th, and you’ll need to pay £19.99 to gain access to it.

It was briefly mentioned in an earnings call that Mulan was expected to be coming to Disney Plus in the the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and a number of countries in Western Europe – and it’s now been confirmed that the UK is one of those countries.

Disney CEO referred to this release method a few weeks back in an earnings call, where he mentioned be able to “find alternative ways to bring this exceptional family-friendly film [Mulan] to them in a timely manner.”

Mulan will be available through a new Premier Access section on September 4th, and it requires a one-off payment of £19.99 ($29.99 in the US) to gain access to it. Considering the exceptional circumstances, this is viewed as being different than a standard VOD rental such as Universal’s Trolls: World Tour or The King of Staten Island. Mulan will neither be a purchase to own or a traditional rental, but once you’ve paid for entry into Premier Access, you’ll be able to watch Mulan as many times as you want.

Payment for Premier Access can be done through the Disney Plus website or an in-app purchase through the likes of Android, iOS and Roku devices. Once done you’ll be able to view the film an any one of your connected devices, and this includes Sky Q. However, Sky Q users will not be able to purchase the film through the Sky Q platform and must do so through the aforementioned ways. It appears some technical hurdles were too high to overcome.

Mulan will be available in 4K HDR, and the cost of Premier Access will be on top of an existing Disney+ subscription. We expect it’ll be in Dolby Vision/Dolby Atmos when viewed on compatible devices.

It’ll be exclusive to Disney+ in the UK on September 4th

