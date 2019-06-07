Apple might finally be bringing a delete option to the App Store, according to these videos from iPadOS and iOS 13 beta releases.

Apple introduced us to iPadOS and iOS 13 at the WWDC 2019 keynote on Monday and the operating systems are coming with some huge updates.

The iPad is finally getting its own dedicated OS and the iPhone is getting some exciting new features including faster performance, ‘Sign in with Apple’, dark mode and even fine-tuned Memoji customisation.

One update nobody saw coming was Apple bringing a much-needed swipe to delete option to the App Store. Usually, you would have to tap and hold an icon on the home screen and then tap the ‘x’ in the corner to remove an app from your iPhone. This is a useful little option that will make finding and deleting apps possible right within the App Store.

The iPadOS feature was first spotted by Brian Stucki. Stucki shared a video from the beta demonstrating the changes on his Twitter account on Thursday. “iPadOS lets you delete apps from the update list, before or after an update is completed. This has been on the wishlist for years”, he wrote.

Fellow tweeter @chrisvega also spied the feature in the iOS 13 beta.

So far, the response from iOS users has been largely positive. Replies to the video seem genuinely excited about the direction Apple is headed with the upcoming update.

“It really feels like Apple added all the power features they usually leave out for the sake of simplicity. Reminds me of androids flexibility. Love iOS 13 so far”, tweeted @BDoma.

If you’re keen to check out the new delete button for yourself you can head over to Apple’s iOS developer website right now to download the iPadOS and iOS 13 betas.