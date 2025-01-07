Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

MSI outs Nvidia GeForce RTX 50 laptops, 18-inch Titan HX headlines

Gaming laptop titan MSI has wasted no time in introducing a range of rigs running the brand new Nvidia GeForce RTX 50 Series graphics cards.

At CES 2025 in Las Vegas, the company revealed five new laptops, which pair the revolutionary Nvidia GPU with the Intel Core Ultra Series 2 processors. The company is also offering configurations with the AMD Ryzen 9000 Series and AMD Ryzen AI 300 series CPUs.

The new laptop line-up is comes under Titan, Raider, Vector branding offering up to the RTX 5090 GPU, while the Stealth laptop supports the RTX 5070 GPU and focuses more on AI with a lightweight design.

The headliner is the MSI Titan HX AI laptop model, which includes 270W of total system power and upto the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 GPU (24GB GDDR7), combined with the Intel Core Ultra 9 processor 275HX and up to 96GB of DDR5 RAM.

You’re getting next-generation storage from this model, thanks to the NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen5 standard. with up to 12GB per second of read speed and a dedicated cooling system that lowers the maximum SSD temperature by 10 degrees celcius.

The 18-inch MiniLED 4K+ display (3840 x 2400) has a 16:10 aspect ratio with a 120Hz refresh rate. It’s coupled with 6 Dynaudio designed speakers (4 x 2W Speakers + 2 x 2W Woofers) that are hi-res audio ready.

There’s a sizeable 99.9Whr battery on this 3.6Kg laptop with impressive connectivity specs like Gigabit Ethernet (2.5GbE), Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4, while there’s 2x Thunderbolt 5 ports with an SD card reader, HDMI 2.1 (8K @ 60Hz, 4K @ 120Hz) and three USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type A ports.

The Raider and Vector options run off the AMD Ryzen 9 (9955HX) series processors but are otherwise similar to the Titan and all three “guarantee top-tier performance, ultra-fast connectivity, and seamless multitasking for power users.”

The Stealth range is a little different as it is powered by AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series with Copilot+ PC certification, meaning you’ll get cutting edge performance if you’re seeking an AI-focused laptop.

“Built with a sleek Mg-Al alloy chassis, the Stealth Series blends style and durability, with the Stealth 18 standing out as the lightest 18-inch laptop on the market,” MSI says in a press release.

