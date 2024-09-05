Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

MSI Claw 8 AI+ announced as first Lunar Lake handheld gaming PC

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

MSI has officially announced the Claw 8 AI+, which stands as the first handheld gaming PC to run on the Intel Lunar Lake architecture.

The brand initially presented its second generation gaming handheld at Computex 2024 in June, but now it has the device available to test at its IFA 2024 booth.

Besides being powered by a brand new Intel Core Ultra processors (Series 2) processor, the MSI Claw 8 AI+ packs an 8-inch 1,920 x 1,200 IPS display with a variable refresh rate, which is boosted from the 7-inch screen in the original MSI Claw.

It runs on the new Intel Core Ultra 200V “Lunar Lake” architecture, which means it has integrated Arc Graphics with 8 Xe2 cores. This is backed by either 16GB or 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM.

The new chip promises to greatly bolster energy efficiency, which should be further enhanced by an increased 80 Wh battery capacity. MSI also claims to have listened to user feedback (it’s fair to say that the MSI Claw wasn’t brilliantly received) with an additional Thunderbolt 4-supported USB-C port.

It has also enhanced the tactile feel of the LB/RB buttons, and has replaced the charger with a lighter wall-mounted alternative. MSI is also providing a one-month free trial of Xbox Game Pass with each new MSI Claw 8+.

All this is sounding pretty positive, but as Notebookcheck points out, MSI’s German language press release reveals that the MSI Claw 8 AI+ isn’t likely to be launching until early 2025.

MSI has it all to do to overhaul some of its high quality rivals, including the Steam Deck OLED, the Lenovo Legion Go, and the mighty Asus ROG Ally X.

You might like…

Everything Acer announced at IFA 2024

Everything Acer announced at IFA 2024

Hannah Davies 15 hours ago
The Asus ExpertBook P5 is a Copilot Plus laptop without a Snapdragon chip

The Asus ExpertBook P5 is a Copilot Plus laptop without a Snapdragon chip

Jon Mundy 16 hours ago
Remarkable Paper Pro injects a little colour into our favourite E-Ink tablet

Remarkable Paper Pro injects a little colour into our favourite E-Ink tablet

Jon Mundy 20 hours ago
Lenco announces three new turntables at IFA 2024

Lenco announces three new turntables at IFA 2024

Jon Mundy 20 hours ago
Qualcomm expands Snapdragon X-Series with the X-Plus 8-core

Qualcomm expands Snapdragon X-Series with the X-Plus 8-core

Kob Monney 21 hours ago
Asus announces Vivobook S15 and ProArt PZ13 Snapdragon X laptops

Asus announces Vivobook S15 and ProArt PZ13 Snapdragon X laptops

Jon Mundy 21 hours ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words