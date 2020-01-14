MQA and Bluesound to help produce ‘The Master Sessions’

Hi-fi brand Bluesound and music technology company MQA are teaming up with music organisations Jazz re:freshed and British Underground for The Master Sessions.

The Master Sessions will be a series of live concerts streamed in real-time using MQA sound, to over a 100 audio retailers around the world through Bluesound’s hi-res audio players.

MQA works by delivering lossless audio quality needs into a more efficient container, so music can be steamed without taking up as much data.

The live concerts will feature some of the UK’s leading jazz acts performing from renowned studio locations. One will be held in the UK and another at the annual SXSW festival in Austin, Texas.

The UK event on the February 5th will see Mercury Prize nominees SEED Ensemble perform live at London’s British Grove Studios, along with another act, both of whom have been selected by Arts Council England-funded organisations Jazz re:freshed and British Underground.

On 19 March another live concert is scheduled to take place, featuring award-winning tuba player Theon Cross performing at the Orb Recording Studios in Austin, Texas. That will also be streamed in MQA and in real-time across Bluesound dealer network in the US, Europe and the UK.

The London performance will feature an invitation-only panel discussion that will debate themes around music and tech, with Jazz re:freshed’s co-founder and chief executive Justin McKenzie participating in the talk.

Mckenzie said: “As accomplished live musicians, the idea that high resolution audio technologies like Bluesound and MQA can offer a studio experience at home was something both SEED Ensemble and Theon Cross were keen to support. They believe, as we do, that technologies like these bring artists closer to their fans by literally delivering the sound of the studio.”

To mark the launch of the campaign, a dedicated microsite TheMasterSessions.com has been set up with full details on the participants and activities.

