Mozilla’s revamped to-do list makes Firefox 67 faster than ever

Mozilla has announced a new version of its Firefox web browser, which it claims is faster than ever. The foundation says the latest iteration optimises speed and performance by changing how pages load and effectively revamping how the browser manages its time.

The new Firefox 67 browser will load pages faster by deprioritising less important elements of the page in favour of those that’ll get you browsing the page quicker. In a press release on Tuesday, Mozilla says this will ensure commonly-visited pages like Instagram, Amazon and Google searches will execute 40-80%.

Mozilla is also working to suspend idle tabs to prevent overconsumption of your computer’s memory, which can result in a slowdown in performance.

Related: Best VPN

“Firefox will now detect if your computer’s memory is running low, which we define as lower than 400MB, and suspend unused tabs that you haven’t used or looked at in a while,” Mozilla writes. “Rest assured if you decide you want to review that webpage, simply click on the tab, and it will reload where you left off.”

The new version also promises improved startup time following customisation with add-ons like themes or ad-blockers. Mozilla says the browser will now skip “a bunch of unnecessary work during subsequent start-ups.”

Mozilla is also promising some much needed improvements within the private browsing experience. Today, Firefox will support saving of passwords while browsing in private, whereas previously users had been required to manually add them each time.

The Foundation is also offering the opportunity for users to enable or disable add-ons and web extensions within the private browsing mode. Elsewhere the latest version of Firefox is blocking fingerprinting and crypto mining. Here’s how it’ll work:

To turn this feature on click on the small “i” icon in the address bar and under Content Blocking, click on the Custom gear on the right side. The other option is to go to your Preferences. Click on Privacy & Security on the left hand side. From there, users will see Content Blocking listed at the top. Select Custom and check “Cryptominers” and “Fingerprinters” so that they are both blocked.

There are also some smaller updates to AV1 video playback, improvements to WebRender and improved accessibility features.