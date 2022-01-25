 large image

Movboi’s AirPods rival brings ANC tech to £50

Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Movboi – known for the TicPods – has announced the launch of its latest true wireless earbuds, and for anyone after affordable noise cancellation you’ll want to take notice of the Earbuds ANC.

With a model name that’s to the point, the Earbuds ANC are one of the cheapest models to have that technology, priced at £50. Building on the success of the TicPods ANC, Movboi has added Dual-mic Noise Cancellation (ENC) technology for clearer, high-definition audio during calls, and the latest ‘Hey Tico’ voice control technology allows for hands-free control with phrases such as “Play Music” and “Volume Down”.

You can switch between the three different ANC modes (Quiet Mode, Sound Passthrough Mode, and Off) through the Adaptive Al controls, reducing distracting environmental noise or letting sounds in for more awareness. With an IPX5 rating they’re sufficiently protected against sweat and water, and at 5g each they’re pretty lightweight which should help them attain a more comfortable fit.

Battery life with ANC on is claimed to be 4.5 hours with the charging case pushing that figure up to 21 hours. Each earbud can be used independently, a feature that has positive effects for stamina as the wearer can switch between each earbud to stretch battery life to nearly twice as much as the quoted figure.

Open up the Mobvoi app and the experience of using the Earbuds ANC can be customised by switching on and off the quick commands feature, as well as checking the status of the connection and the battery life. Other features include Bluetooth 5.0 support and 13mm driver.

With an appearance that calls to mind Apple AirPods, the Earbuds ANC come in just a black finish and can be bought for the price of £49.99 / €59.99/ $59.99. We’ll be looking to put the earbuds through the paces in the near future.

