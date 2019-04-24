Mouse support could be our favourite iOS 13 feature for the iPad Pro

We’re less than two months away from Apple’s WWDC, which is where we expect to hear the first details about the next version of the brand’s iPad and iPhone operating system.

The latest rumours suggest that one of the smaller iOS 13 features might be support for mouse input via USB-C, an addition that would further help the iPad Pro perform as a true laptop replacement.

This information comes from MacStories editor Fernando Viticci who was speaking on the Connected podcast. During the podcast Viticci suggested that you’ll be able to plug the mouse directly into the USB-C port and access it via the Accessibility section of the iPad’s Settings menu. This implies it won’t be on by default, but we would certainly enable it if this did happen to be an option.

These rumours were further backed-up by developer Steve Troughton-Smith in a Tweet which you can see below.

As the iPad Pro 2018 is the only currently available iPad to boast a USB-C port it would be that device alone that would benefit from this. However there’s always the chance Apple could enable Bluetooth mice to work too.

After a year in which Apple focused on performance with iOS 12, iOS 13 looks like it might see a whole load of visual features added with a lot of iPad-centric features. A system-wide dark mode is rumoured, as is a redone Mail app and possibly resizable windows on the iPad Pro to help out with multitasking.

Pair that multitasking feature with this rumoured mouse support and the iPad Pro could finally start to make good on its laptop alternative promise.

While iOS 13 will likely be announced during WWDC it probably won’t get a full release until later in the year. Apple tends to seed new versions of its software just before the new iPhone comes out. This year we expect that to be the iPhone 11, alongside possibly the iPhone SE 2.

