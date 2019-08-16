Moto’s new budget phone could replace your GoPro

Motorola has just announced a brand-new phone in its One line and it has a couple of camera tricks that we haven’t seen before.

Joining the impressive Moto One Vision, the One Action packs an intriguing wide angle rear camera that’s specifically designed to let you record horizontal video when holding the phone vertically.

Moto One Action review: hands on

This should make it much easier to capture footage when you’re in a tricky spot as you’ll only need to hold the phone with one hand. Clearly, Motorola wants this to act as sort of a GoPro/action camera alternative.

To further this idea the stabilisation has been improved and you can quickly enter ‘Action’ mode by twisting your wrist while you’re in the camera app. We were shown some demo footage during a briefing about the phone and it did look fairly stable – of course, whether it’ll be anywhere near as excellent as the stabilisation on the GoPro Hero 7 remains to be seen and seems rather unlikely.

Other camera features include a main 12-megapixel sensor was quad-pixel tech for improving low-light snaps and a 5-megapixel sensor for helping improve portrait mode shots.

The rest of the device feels very much like the One Vision. It’s a plastic phone that feels surprisingly robust and packs a fairly large 6.3-inch FHD+ display. Instead of a notch, Moto has crammed the front camera into a cutout in the top left corner.

There’s an Exynos chipset inside, 4GB RAM and a very impressive 128GB of internal storage. There’s a 3500mAh battery and 10w fast charging available too.

The phone goes on sale today from retailers like Amazon and John Lewis and in the UK it’ll set you back £219. That puts it in a similar price bracket for excellent devices like the Xiaomi Mi A3 and the Realme 3 Pro.

