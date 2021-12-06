Motorola’s first Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 phone is launching this week

Qualcomm officially announced its latest flagship chipset in early December and it doesn’t look like we’ll be waiting too long to see the tech power a new Android device.

Motorola looks set to unveil the Moto Edge X30 this week (December 9) in China and now many of the specs of the phone have leaked out.

A post on the Weibo social network had already revealed the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 toting smartphone would pack a speedy 144Hz HDR10 display capable of producing 1 billion colours.

Other key features are set to include a 60MP front-facing camera, which certainly seems like a lot of megapixels for the selfie shooter, along with a duo of 50MP sensors on the back. 91mobiles reports that one of these is expected to have some periscope zoom skills.

Another tease from Motorola focuses on the battery skills of the device. Seriously speedy 68w charging is set to feature, while the battery size is said to be 5000mAh.

Credit: 91mobiles

91mobiles has added that the phone will have a hefty 16GB RAM, 512GB storage and, of course, that tempting Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip at its heart.

Sadly, this very much looks like it’ll be a China-only device so don’t expect to see it pop up in regions like the UK and the US yet. We wouldn’t be surprised if a similar phone, likely with a different name, does land on these shores in the coming months though.

Motorola is far from the only company expected to release a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 phone soon. Xiaomi has already confirmed its next device will use the chip, while Oppo, Realme and OnePlus have also revealed upcoming phones will utilise the silicon which has a focus on AI performance. Rumours also point to Samsung using it for at least some of its Galaxy S22 variants when they launch next year.