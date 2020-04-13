Motorola’s return to flagship phones will break cover this month

The much-anticipated Motorola Edge Plus – rumoured to be a flagship-level handset – is set to be revealed on April 22.

Parent company Lenovo has sent out invitations to a special event a little over a week from now, which it is dubbing a “flagship launch e-vent.” The six-second teaser video doesn’t give much away, but does show a brief clip of a handset, showing a display with a curved edge.

The image fits in with recently-leaked renders showing a handset with a curved left edge. All indications are that this is the Edge Plus phone we’ve been waiting on for quite some time.

All indications are the this will be Motorola’s first high-end phone in years and a renewed challenge to the likes of Samsung, Huawei and OnePlus, which haven’t had to deal with competition from Moto at the top of the market.

A purportedly leaked spec sheet includes a bezel-less 6.7-inch 2340 x 1080 with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 19:5:9 aspect ratio.

Related: Best Android phones 2020

The leak from OnLeaks predicted a flagship Snapdragon 865 processor with up to 12GB of RAM and 5,000mAh battery. A 5G modem will also be on board. The leak also says one of the three rear cameras will boast a 108-megapixel sensor.

Previous leaks have more tempered expectations of the spec sheet, which perhaps wouldn’t be as competitive with the market’s most cutting-edge devices, so we’ll probably have to wait until April 22 for the full lowdown. It promises to be one of the most noteworthy releases of the year and a real test of the appetite for flagship phones in an era where people might be less willing to part with big cash.

Motorola’s success in recent years has mainly been focused around its ever-popular G-Series midrange smartphones, which have punched above their weight for close to a decade. It’ll be interesting to see whether there’s an appetite for a flagship device from the company that gave us the first mobile phone in history.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …