Motorola’s new Edge 50 Neo is all about affordable eye-catching design

Motorola is rounding out August with three new smartphones that deliver eye-catching designs at an affordable price point.

The star of this launch is undoubtedly the Motorola Edge 50 Neo, which is the latest handset to join the Moto Edge 50 family.

The Edge 50 Neo is designed to fuse art and technology with a soft vegan leather finish in a range of vibrant Pantone colours, including Poinciana (orange), Latte (beige), Grisaille (grey) and Nautical Blue (blue).

Beyond the phone’s slender design and IP68 durability, you’ll find a 6.4-inch pOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz LTPO adaptive refresh rate.

The Edge 50 Neo features a triple camera array, including a 50-megapixel main camera with OIS, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera with macro capabilities and a 10-megapixel telephoto lens with OIS, 3x optical zoom and 30x digital zoom. The phone can also capture 4K/30fps video and includes a 32-megapixel front camera for snapping selfies.

Motorola Edge 50 Neo

Unlike the Edge 50, which takes advantage of Qualcomm’s 2022 flagship Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, the Edge 50 Neo is powered by this year’s MediaTek Dimensity 7300. It’s also packed with handy Moto AI features, including Style Sync wallpaper and theme generation, Magic Canvas text-to-image generation and Adaptive Stabilisation, 30X Super Zoom and Long Exposure in the camera app.

When it comes to battery, the Edge 50 Neo has an all-day battery life and supports fast charging with Motorola’s 68W TurboPower technology. There’s also 15W wireless charging for those looking to ditch the cables.

The Motorola Edge is available today with prices starting at £399.99.

Motorola Edge 50 Neo

Along with the Edge 50 Neo, Motorola also unveiled the latest two additions to the Moto g family, the Moto g55 5G and Moto g35 5G.

While still sporting vibrant designs, these two devices focus heavily on entertainment, with the former starting at £199.99 and the latter £149.99. The Moto g55 5G will be available from early September, while the Moto g35 5G won’t hit shelves until later in September.