Motorola’s launching a TV with an in-built game pad to take on OnePlus and Xiaomi

Motorola’s jumped on the OnePlus and Xiaomi bandwagon, unveiling a new Android TV set for release in India.

Motorola India unveiled their new product today. The range includes 1080p screens and 4K screens, depending on the model, has an in-built soundbar and game-pad.

The 30W soundbar is placed below the screen in every model Motorola is releasing and is equipped with DTS Tru Sound and Dolby Audio.

Several size variants of the TV will be available, from 32-inch up to 65-inch. The Motorola TV range is powered by Android TV 9.0. Motorola isn’t the first smartphone manufacturer to venture into the TV market. They follow hot on the heels of Chinese companies OnePlus and Xiaomi but have set their TV apart with some interesting features.

The key differentiating factor seems to be the game-pad. This will allow users to play games on their TV using the Google Play store and the Android TV platform.

Motorola are hoping this will boost the appeal of their new product range by cutting out the console “middle man” and reducing the overall cost of gaming as a result. It’s yet another infringement into the gaming market, with Google Stadia also currently taking aim at traditional ‘connect-to-TV’ consoles.

Following their launch, it seems Motorola are particularly targeting the growing Indian market and their range of televisions are not yet available in the UK or US.

Last year Xiaomi became India’s number one smart TV brand, India Today reported. Aggressive pricing strategies helped the Chinese tech company climb to the top of the pile but Motorola will now be attempting to challenge their market dominance.

Equally, their other market rivals, OnePlus, is set to release its new TV series OnePlus 7T, in New Delhi on September 26th. This will be followed by a London release event shortly afterwards.

The launch of Motorola’s TV range is accompanying the launch of their new budget smartphone, the Moto E6S. The E6S was unveiled at the IFA 2019 tech expo in Berlin and is marketed as a smartphone with 64GB of internal storage at a reasonable price.

