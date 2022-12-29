Motorola ThinkPhone makes another appearance

The Motorola ThinkPhone has made another appearance, this time in some decidedly official-looking press materials.

Last week we reported on the news that Motorola was borrowing parent company Lenovo’s famous ThinkPad laptop brand for a new smartphone, the Motorola ThinkPhone.

Accompanying the news were some sharp renders, highlighting how the ThinkPad aesthetic (think carbon fibre with red accents) was being applied to the smartphone format.

Now we’ve received yet more confirmation that the Motorola ThinkPhone is a thing. Tipster SnoopyTech has tweeted what appear to be press materials, showcasing the phone from multiple angles.

The tipster also provides some initial specifications for the Motorola ThinkPhone, including a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, Android 13, and 68W charging. All of which sounds like the phone is shaping up to be a slightly more affordable almost-flagship.

We’re also hearing that it’ll be fronted by a 6.6-inch OLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate.

Another press shot shows the ThinkPhone charging on a wireless charging stand, which would seem to confirm that wireless charging forms part of the package.

Image: SnoopyTech

The Android 13-based software appears to be very clean and ‘stock’ indeed, as you’d expect from Motorola. The phone is pictured here alongside laptops, and doing various productivity-based tasks, reflecting the ThinkPad brand’s business focus.

You can see connected display and mirror phone options, while one shot seems to show the ThinkPhone serving as a webcam.

We’ve yet to learn what the bonus red button is all about, but presumably that has a productivity shortcut angle too.