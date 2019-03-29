Motorola Stream Price Drop: True Wireless Headphones Now Just £34.99

Thanks to this sudden price drop, you can bag yourself a pair of Motorola’s true wireless headphones for just £34.99 – down from £111.20.

Taking a quick glance at the price history for the Motorola Stream, the headphones have never been cheaper, so if you’ve been searching the market for a proper wireless set at an affordable price, you won’t find a better deal than this.

Motorola Stream Headphones Deal Motorola Stream Wireless Bluetooth Earphones – Black If you act fast, you can grab a pair of Motorola's wireless earphones for their lowest price yet – courtesy of the huge price drop currently available on Amazon.

Don’t let the incredible low price fool you, the Motorola Stream is an impressive set of headphones, having received a high 8/10 rating here at Trusted Reviews. Boasting water resistance and a comfortably snug design, the Motorola Stream is also a great option for any exercise buffs out there.

By comparison, the Jaybird Run – one of our favourite earbuds for working out – costs around £120. If you’re on a strict budget, there’s only one clear winner in this race.

In our review for the Motorola Stream, we wrote: “Wireless earphones are still a young category, and prices tend to be pretty high. Motorola Stream offers an affordable alternative. They’re not the best out there, but they provide a decent mix of performance and features. If you want to cut the cord, the Stream are a solid choice for the money.”

Despite its cheaper price point, the Motorola Stream also boasts a feature that can’t be found on some of the more expensive sets: onboard controls. Saving you the hassle of digging into your pocket mid-workout to change the volume on your phone, there are dedicated volume buttons built into both earbuds.

At such a low price, we don’t expect this deal to hang around for long, so bag yourself a pair before it’s too late. For just £34.99, it’s an absolute steal.

