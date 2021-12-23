Motorola reveals all on Android 12 update plans

Motorola has outlined its Android 12 update plans, including a full device list.

We’ve reached that time of year when every Android phone enthusiast is eagerly looking out for details on when their device will receive that hallowed update, and what it might contain.

Motorola owners have just received a comprehensive info dump on the what, where, and how of Android 12.

In an official global blog post, Motorola has run through what Android 12 with My UX (the company’s name for its suite of light UI modifications) will entail, and who will be getting it.

The most important point to note is that this is still a super-clean take on Google’s latest operating system. Motorola’s additions continue to be tastefully restrained and largely siloed off from the rest of the system.

That means Google’s Material You design language is present and accounted for, together with that clever system that’ll adapts the system-wide colour palette according to your wallpaper.

Motorola doesn’t get too deep into the My UX stuff, but it does mention Moto Gametime, which is Motorola’s game-optimising settings provision. You still get that signature Motorola time and weather widget by default as well.

The blog post references some of the My UX flourishes we’re all familiar with, including “turning on the flashlight with a simple chop gesture, launching the camera with the twist of a wrist, bringing creativity to life with moto note or changing your icon shapes, colour schemes and display font to fit your style”.

Otherwise, Motorola promises “even more software features like new My UX experiences, new camera features and new Ready For experiences to become available in 2022”.

But what you’re really here for is that device list. These are all the Motorola phones that will receive the Android 12 with My UX update:

razr 5G

razr 2020

motorola edge 20 pro

motorola edge 20

motorola edge 20 lite

motorola edge 20 fusion

motorola edge (2021)

motorola edge 5G UW

motorola edge plus

motorola one 5G ace

motorola one 5G UW ace

moto g200 5G

moto g71 5G

moto g51 5G

moto g41

moto g31

moto g100

moto g60s

moto g60

moto g50 / moto g50 5G

moto g40 fusion

moto g30

moto g power (2022)

moto g pure

moto g stylus 5G

Motorola will start rolling out its Android 12 + My UX update to the above devices in February 2022.