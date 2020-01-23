Motorola Razr’s eye-watering cost unveiled as first pre-orders go live

Brace yourself – EE has launched the first wave of pre-orders for the highly anticipated new Motorola Razr, but it’ll set you back a pretty penny.

EE’s best offering will cost £50 upfront and an astounding £99 a month, but you’ll be getting a hefty 60GB of data thrown in, which is more than enough for gaming, streaming and all sorts.

EE's Best Motorola Razr Pre-order Deal Motorola Razr – 60GB of data, unlimited minutes and texts (includes free travel pouch and service pack) If you've got a the cash to splash on the upcoming foldable Motorola Razr smartphone then we've found the best pre-order deal out there. Nabbing you a free lifetime guarantee and an annual check-up at no extra cost, this is just the ticket for anyone looking to invest in the latest tech.

To sweeten the deal even more, you’ll get EE’s service pack included at no additional cost, securing you a lifetime guarantee and an annual MOT for your phone. Given just how careful you need to be with these first generation foldable phones, having those safety nets will make the world of difference.

As one final gesture of goodwill, EE is also throwing in a free travel pouch (remember those?) to give you peace of mind whilst taking your brand new Motorola Razr out on a stroll.

If money is no object then there’s an even more premium tariff, asking for £30 upfront and £109 a month, netting you a whopping 100GB of data and two-swappable benefits which range from an Amazon Prime Video subscription to a Gamer’s Data Pass.

Fans of the classic Moto Razr will immediately recognise its legacy in Motorola’s all-new redesign. Fronted by a unique Quick View display, open up the Razr to reveal a gorgeous 6.2-inch display, one that can utilise the same cinematic 21:9 ratio found on the likes of the latest Sony Xperia handsets.

For the rest of us, we’ll be left to wallow in the knowledge that if foldable phones ever bend to a more affordable price, it certainly won’t be for some time.

If you’d rather pick up a handset that won’t completely decimate your plans of saving to buy a house, you might want to check out our roundup for the best mobile phone deals of January 2020.

