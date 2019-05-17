The new Motorola Razr looks amazing in this render

Do you have a soft spot for the Motorola Razr? The original folding phone is a prime candidate for a remake with today’s foldable screen technology and it looks like Motorola is planning just that.

Now before you get too excited, yes, the front screen does show the text “concept by @WaqarKhanHD”, but Engadget reckons it was a good enough render to be used by Lenovo for an official press demo, so apparently Motorola’s parent company is endorsing in in some capacity. You’ll find similar clips in the video below shared via Waqar Khan’s YouTube channel:

That means you have clearance to be excite again, and there’s certainly a lot to like here. While the Huawei Mate X and MIA Samsung Galaxy Fold go from phone size to tablet proportions, the Razr V4 gives the option for the regular smartphone dimensions to become even more compact.

Like the Galaxy Fold, a small screen on the front provides notifications at a glance, while regular apps will require it to be opened up.

Don’t expect an innovative design like this to come cheap, mind. Back in January, the Wall Street Journal claimed that Motorola was ready to slap a $1,500 starting price on it. That’s around £1,175, although on the bright side it is $500 cheaper than the Samsung Galaxy Fold.

There’s a couple of reasons for that to be thin consolation though. Firstly, with the Galaxy Fold you were getting a lot more screen for your money. Secondly, while the Galaxy Fold has top-of-the-range components inside, the Motorola Razr 4 is rumoured to be considerably more underwhelming with a Snapdragon 710 and 4GB RAM.

Would you buy a new Motorola Razr, or has the clamshell design had its day? Let us know on Twitter: @TrustedReviews.