Motorola Razr 5G foldable packs mid-range specs, very high price-tag

Razr 5G is here. Motorola has just announced the next version of its retro-fuelled Razr foldable and it comes packing minor updates over its predecessor.

Revealed to much fanfare a year ago, the 2019 Razr was a tempting mixture of old and new. It brought back the iconic Razr brand and flip-phone style, pairing it with a foldable display and Android.

This follow-up isn’t a full-blown sequel, instead, it seems more of a refinement. The biggest update feels like it’s the addition of 5G, a feature that was missing from the previous model. This does come with a slight downgrade though, as instead of running on a high-end 8-series processor from Qualcomm the Razr 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 765G.

Related: Best phone

While this is by no means a slow chipset, it is usually reserved for those that cost sometimes a quarter of what this phone will set you back. Motorola even sells a 5G phone in the form of the Moto G 5G Plus that costs just £299 and runs the same Snapdragon 765G. The Razr 5G does have more RAM at 8GB and more storage at 256GB.

There’s a single 48MP quad-pixel camera on the top with OIS that’ll capture 12MP snaps and another 20MP sensor on the inside.

So, what you’re really paying for is the design. You’re paying for that 6.2-inch 21:9 pOLED foldable panel and the nostalgia that comes with the flip phone. There doesn’t seem to be any huge advances in the display and while Samsung has switched to UTG (ultra-thin glass), the Razr remains plastic.

One of the most obvious design changes is that the fingerprint sensor has been moved off of the chin and onto the Motorola logo. This should be much better for one-handed use as it was a little tricky to hit before. There’s a new splash-resistant coating too, which is always welcome but we doubt this will be much of a durable device.

There’s a screen on the front too, and Motorola has said it has worked a lot on the software here. You can quickly access apps on this 2.7-inch glass OLED, with certain ones – Spotify, for example – having special UIs to be easily navigatable. There are new gestures, an improved keyboard for replying without flipping open the phone and more shortcuts.

As with the 2019 model, the Razr 5G isn’t cheap. It will cost you £1399, though it will be available on more networks and in retailers like John Lewis and Amazon.

Max is one the longest-serving members of the Trusted Reviews team. He was features editor but his expertise on mobile phones and tablets meant he transitioned to the role of mobile, wearables and tab…