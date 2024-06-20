Motorola Razr 50 Ultra spec leak will make you flip out

Key specs for the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, aka the Motorola Razr+ (2024), have leaked, and they point to some major upgrades.

Motorola is set to unveil its new compact foldable line-up at an event next week, and the Motorola Razr 50 has already leaked in full.

Now an official-looking teaser video has leaked online, courtesy of X (formerly Twitter) tipster @MysteryLupin, showing what the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra might have to offer.

The 30-second video offers a good look at the premium flip phone. It looks a lot like the Razr 40 Ultra (pictured), to be truthful, with the same clamshell design and top-half-filling cover display – though the latter might just be a tad bigger.

However, the video also runs through some intriguing new features. One is elevated water resistance, which is of particular interest given that the Razr 40 Ultra could only manage a fairly piddling IP52 rating. The video shows the Edge 50 Ultra being fully submerged in a body of water, accompanied by the phrase “underwater protection”, with the disclaimed text below mentioning IPX8 resistance.

Of course, this also reveals a bit of a downgrade in the shape of inferior dust protection – something that the entire foldable market still struggles with.

Another new feature relates to the cameras. While there are only two camera again, the video mentions that the Edge 50 Ultra will be capable of “AI-powered telephoto zoom”. This would seem to chime with rumours suggesting that Motorola is swapping out the ultra-wide for a 2x telephoto camera, though that “AI-powered” qualifier has us thinking about fancy cropping algorithms.

There’s less than a week to find out for sure, with the launch date set for June 25.