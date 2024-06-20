Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra spec leak will make you flip out

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Key specs for the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, aka the Motorola Razr+ (2024), have leaked, and they point to some major upgrades.

Motorola is set to unveil its new compact foldable line-up at an event next week, and the Motorola Razr 50 has already leaked in full.

Now an official-looking teaser video has leaked online, courtesy of X (formerly Twitter) tipster @MysteryLupin, showing what the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra might have to offer.

The 30-second video offers a good look at the premium flip phone. It looks a lot like the Razr 40 Ultra (pictured), to be truthful, with the same clamshell design and top-half-filling cover display – though the latter might just be a tad bigger.

However, the video also runs through some intriguing new features. One is elevated water resistance, which is of particular interest given that the Razr 40 Ultra could only manage a fairly piddling IP52 rating. The video shows the Edge 50 Ultra being fully submerged in a body of water, accompanied by the phrase “underwater protection”, with the disclaimed text below mentioning IPX8 resistance.

Of course, this also reveals a bit of a downgrade in the shape of inferior dust protection – something that the entire foldable market still struggles with.

Another new feature relates to the cameras. While there are only two camera again, the video mentions that the Edge 50 Ultra will be capable of “AI-powered telephoto zoom”. This would seem to chime with rumours suggesting that Motorola is swapping out the ultra-wide for a 2x telephoto camera, though that “AI-powered” qualifier has us thinking about fancy cropping algorithms.

There’s less than a week to find out for sure, with the launch date set for June 25.

You might like…

EU to vote on Chat Control law that would all-but end message encyption

EU to vote on Chat Control law that would all-but end message encyption

Chris Smith 10 hours ago
Android 15 is getting a smart and safe display update

Android 15 is getting a smart and safe display update

Chris Smith 11 hours ago
Apple: iPhone 15 Pro need for Apple Intelligence not ‘scheme to sell new iPhones’

Apple: iPhone 15 Pro need for Apple Intelligence not ‘scheme to sell new iPhones’

Chris Smith 12 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra specs and pricing leak

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra specs and pricing leak

Jon Mundy 21 hours ago
Nvidia becomes world’s most valuable company

Nvidia becomes world’s most valuable company

Jon Mundy 24 hours ago
Vision Pro 2 halted, Apple launching cheaper headset in late 2025 – report

Vision Pro 2 halted, Apple launching cheaper headset in late 2025 – report

Chris Smith 2 days ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words