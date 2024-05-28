Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Motorola Razr 50 leaks in full

Jon Mundy

The Motorola Razr 50 foldable has leaked in full ahead of its announcement.

In the realm of smartphone leaks, nothing beats an official slip-up when it comes to nailed-on certainty about the status of a new device. Next in line is the classic government regulator leak, which offers its own brand of official stamp to pre-launch rumours.

That’s just what we’ve seen for the Motorola Razr 50 (aka the Razr 2024), which will be the brand’s next compact foldable. The phone has just appeared on China’s TENAA regulatory body. And when we say ‘appeared’, we mean it.

Images of the clamshell foldable have been posted to the TENAA website (via IT Home), revealing its expansive cover display and familiar dual-camera set-up. We also see the phone from the front and the side, which are less insightful as these things go.

Razr 50 TENAA listing

Elsewhere, this TENAA listing gives us a rundown of the Razr 50’s specs. These will seemingly include a 6.9-inch OLED folding screen with a 1080 × 2640 resolution, as well as a 3.6-inch OLED 1056 × 1066 external screen. Those are the same specs as the Razr 40 Ultra, which signifies a step-up from the plain Razr 40 – particularly with that expanded cover display.

We also learn that the Razer 50 will weigh 188g, and that it’ll be 7.2mm thick. It’ll pack a 50MP main camera with a 13MP secondary sensor (almost certain an ultra-wide), as well as a 32MP selfie camera.

The Razr 50 will be powered by a 2.5GHz MediaTek 7300X chip, together with 8GB or 16GB of RAM and 128GB to 1TB of storage. There’s a 3950mAh battery capacity, too.

We liked the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra a lot last year, so seeing some of its magic sprinkled to the lower model this year bodes well.

Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

