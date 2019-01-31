New Motorola Razr (2019) concept is the foldable phone of our dreams

One of the most noteworthy smartphone rumours of 2019 predicts the return of one of the most iconic mobile devices ever; the Motorola Razr flip phone.

However, this new concept design pitches the throwback device as the perfect blend of old and new. Designer Sarang Sheth created the images (via Phandroid), which show the Moto Razr 2019 with a foldable display, along with a mini display on the outside of the handset.

The design is largely based upon a Motorola patent filing revealed last year, which first explored the possibility of a Razr reboot with a foldable display. Sheth’s vision features a single-lens camera beneath the display on the outward-facing portion of the folded handset.

However, rather than flipping open to a display and an old-school T9 keyboard like the original, this device opens out into a full touchscreen display.

This would put a different spin on what manufacturers like Samsung are proposing, with the advent of foldable smartphones imminent.

While the Galaxy X will take a normal-sized smartphone that folds out into a tablet-sized display, this device would start off with a palm-sized handset showing at a glance information on a small screen, while flipping out into a regular-sized handset. This could actually be preferable to the Galaxy X for some users, who don’t want a chunky phone that becomes a tablet.

Of course, this is all very much speculation at this stage, with no confirmation from Moto’s parent company Lenovo that is has a foldable phone in the offing.

Recent reports have suggested the Moto Razr 2019 might arrive as soon as next month’s Mobile World Congress show in Barcelona. Could it steal the show?

Would you buy the Moto Razr reboot if it took this form? Or are devices like the Razr and the Nokia 3310 best left in the past? Share your thoughts with us @TrustedReviews on Twitter.