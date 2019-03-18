Motorola’s next midranger could use a Samsung Exynos processor

If you’re an Android phone developer, there aren’t too many choices for processors.

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon series is by far the main player in the space, encompassing chips for various different budgets. A smattering of handsets also use MediaTek chips, though performance doesn’t tend to be as strong.

Then there are the companies that use their own chips. Huawei and subbrand Honor use HiSilicon Kirin processors, while Samsung uses its own Exynos chips. These companies tend to keep their chips to themselves, though, to give themselves a competitive advantage.

Related: Best Android phones

But apparently Samsung has relaxed its rules a little, and it looks like Motorola could benefit. A device named the “Motorola One Vision” has cropped up on the Geekbench site, and it seems to be sporting the Exynos 9610 chipset backed by 6GB of RAM. That’s likely the codename for the Motorola P40, a follow up to 2018’s P30. The Motorola one, not the upcoming Huawei P30.

The Motorola P30 was a midrange model, and any hopes that the P40/Vision will suddenly get Galaxy S10-like power just by borrowing a Samsung chip should be quickly extinguished. For one thing, the Exynos 9610 processor was last seen powering the Samsung Galaxy A50, but more obviously the benchmarks on the Geekbench site aren’t anything to write home about, with a single-core score of 1599 and a multi-core one of 5328.

Related: Best cheap phones

Other than the possible leaked chip, we don’t know a huge amount about the Motorola P40, though a leaked render from 91mobiles shows a 6.2-inch device with a pinhole camera. Rumours from the same source point to dual-camera setup, with the main sensor having an impressive sounding 48-megapixel specification.

Would you buy a third-party device that uses Samsung’s chips, or would you prefer Motorola to stick to the tried and tested Qualcomm processors? Let us know what you think on Twitter: @TrustedReviews.