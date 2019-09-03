The Motorola One Zoom is shaping up to be an awesome Pixel 3a rival: here’s why

A Geekbench score for the hotly rumoured Motorola One Zoom has appeared online and, if accurate, the phone could be a key Pixel 3a rival when it launches later this year.
The Geekbench score appeared last night and reveals a wealth of information about the Motorola One Zoom.
Key details include that it’ll run on Qualcomm’s mid-range Snapdragon 675 CPU, feature 4GB of RAM and have Android 9 installed out of the box. The listing also pegged the Zoom with 2381 single-core and 6551 multi-core scores in Geekbench 4.
Related: Best smartphone 2019
The specs and scores are pretty impressive for a phone that’s expected to retail for around €399 (£360) and put it on a par with its arch-rival, the Pixel 3a, which is Trusted Reviews’ current recommended mid-range camera-phone.
The Zoom is expected to be Motorola’s attempt to create the ultimate mid-range camera phone. It’ll follow on from the Motorola One Vision and is rumoured to feature a nifty quad-sensor rear camera setup, though the exact parts used haven’t been revealed. The phone’s expected to make it’s debut at the IFA tradeshow in Berlin this week.
Related: Best Android phone 2019
Outside of this the Motorola One Zoom is rumoured to feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with a built in fingerprint scanner, 25-megapixel front camera and a sizable 4000mAh battery with 18W fast charging.
The One branding would also mean it will likely be part of Google’s Android One initiative. This ensures the phone will have a clean Android install and be updated to at least the next two versions of Android, which is a rare guarantee at this end of the phone market.
Related: Best camera phone 2019
Motorola is one of many companies working to improve its mid-range camera phone offering. News broke that Xiaomi is currently working on at least four new phones using Samsung’s latest 108-megapixel ISOCELL Bright HMX camera sensor.
OnePlus is also expected to release an upgraded OnePlus 7T with an improved rear camera in the very near future.