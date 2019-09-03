The Motorola One Zoom is shaping up to be an awesome Pixel 3a rival: here’s why

A Geekbench score for the hotly rumoured Motorola One Zoom has appeared online and, if accurate, the phone could be a key Pixel 3a rival when it launches later this year.

The Geekbench score appeared last night and reveals a wealth of information about the Motorola One Zoom.

Key details include that it’ll run on Qualcomm’s mid-range Snapdragon 675 CPU, feature 4GB of RAM and have Android 9 installed out of the box. The listing also pegged the Zoom with 2381 single-core and 6551 multi-core scores in Geekbench 4.

The specs and scores are pretty impressive for a phone that’s expected to retail for around €399 (£360) and put it on a par with its arch-rival, the Pixel 3a, which is Trusted Reviews’ current recommended mid-range camera-phone.

The Zoom is expected to be Motorola’s attempt to create the ultimate mid-range camera phone. It’ll follow on from the Motorola One Vision and is rumoured to feature a nifty quad-sensor rear camera setup, though the exact parts used haven’t been revealed. The phone’s expected to make it’s debut at the IFA tradeshow in Berlin this week.

Outside of this the Motorola One Zoom is rumoured to feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with a built in fingerprint scanner, 25-megapixel front camera and a sizable 4000mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

The One branding would also mean it will likely be part of Google’s Android One initiative. This ensures the phone will have a clean Android install and be updated to at least the next two versions of Android, which is a rare guarantee at this end of the phone market.

Motorola is one of many companies working to improve its mid-range camera phone offering. News broke that Xiaomi is currently working on at least four new phones using Samsung’s latest 108-megapixel ISOCELL Bright HMX camera sensor.

OnePlus is also expected to release an upgraded OnePlus 7T with an improved rear camera in the very near future.

