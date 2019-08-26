New Motorola Zoom One leak lays bare the four camera set-up

The Motorola One Zoom is shaping up as a true rival to the Google Pixel 3a’s claim as the king of the sub-flagship phones, judging by recent leaks.

We’ve seen a few renders of the device rocking a quad camera and a new series of images seem to confirm the snapper-based focus of the IFA-bound device.

Not only that, we may have learned the specs for those cameras and the purposes they’ll serve. According to WinFuture, the main sensor will offer a whopping 48-megapixel resolution, overall with optical image stabilisation. It’s actually a 12-megapixel sensor, but combines four pixels in one to offer the enhanced resolution, according to the report.

Next-up we have a wide-angle lens with a 117-degree field of view, which Motorola will call an ‘action cam’ according to the report. We’ve also got a telephoto lens (pretty obvious that one, given the phone’s name) with a 5x “hybrid zoom.”

Those looking to spruce up their portrait photography will also benefit from the 5-megapixel depth sensor rounding out the awesome foursome.

We’re expecting to see Motorola take the wrapper off of the One Zoom smartphone, running pure Android, at the IFA take show, which starts in Berlin next week.

The new renders show black, maroon and a gold/brown colour options, a teardrop notch for a single-lens selfie camera and slim bezels. In terms of specs, we’re expecting a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor doing the heavy lifting, accompanied by 4GB of RAM.

There’s up to 128GB of storage and the damage will be a 6.2-inch Super AMOLED panel with full HD resolution. Rumours have also suggested there’ll be an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Will you be in the market for the Motorola One Zoom when the Lenovo-owned firm reveals it at IFA? Or are you too in love with the Pixel 3a? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.

