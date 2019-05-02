Motorola One Vision: Launch date ‘leaked’ for new mid-range Moto

We won’t have to wait long for the unveiling of Motorola’s latest mid-range smartphone, the Motorola One Vision, according to a fresh leak.

The leaked image appeared on Twitter on Thursday and pinpoints the launch date of the Motorola One Vision as May 15, at an event in the Brazilian city of Sao Paolo. The Motorola One Vision is the rumoured successor to Motorola’s previous Android One handset, the Motorola One.

We were pleased with the performance and appearance of the Motorola One, describing it as a “tasteful, likable Android phone” with good day-to-day performance. We’ve got high hopes for the Motorola One Vision as a result and will be interested to see if it can build on Motorola’s progress. On paper the signs are very encouraging.

We have already received leaked specifications about the Motorola One Vision, which suggest it will have a hole punch selfie camera set into a 6.2-inch Full HD+ screen. As for the rear camera, we can expect a 48-megapixel dual-lens set-up. The One Vision will also supposedly have a 3,500mAh battery — and while this is good value for its likely modest price point, it would still pale in comparison to the 5,000mAh behemoth present in the Motorola G7 Power. It is also rumoured to run Android Pie out of the box (but this comes as no surprise for a handset on the update-receptive Android One programme).

The design looks fairly similar to Motorola’s other modern phones. The branded fingerprint sensor is a nice touch common to mobiles released by the brand. A few features are carried on from the Motorola One, including USB-C connectivity, the Android One clean OS install, and a dual rear camera.

