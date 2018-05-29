Motorola One Power leak promises pure Android and iPhone X-inspired design

Update: read our Motorola One review.

Motorola is planning to launch a new handset running the Android One operating system, according to a leaked image.

Android Headlines has the goods on a handset dubbed the Motorola One Power, which features the Android One branding on the rear.

The mid-range handset includes a vertically-aligned dual camera, rear-loaded fingerprint sensor and, you guessed it, a cut-out display. All-in-all, it’s a little iPhone X-esque – with the addition the fingerprint sensor missing from Apple’s device.

Details are thin on the ground beyond the image, but it’s interesting the “Motorola” branding is apparently making a return given the parent company Lenovo has preferred to use “Moto” in recent years.

The presence of Android One is also interesting. This version of Google’s operating system is optimised for fast updates and falls into line with Google’s own vision for the Android operating system, minus custom user interfaces from OEMs.

Android One last appeared on the Moto X4 handset and this appears to be the spiritual successor to that device.

There’s no news on the specifications, price or potential release date yet, but the safe bet is on a mid-range phone that’ll roll out at some point this summer.

The timing of the leak is intriguing given Motorola has an event lined up in Brazil on June 6. We’re expecting the company to launch the Z3 Play and some new Moto Mods during the event, but perhaps the Motorola One Power could join the party?

Does the Motorola One Power sound like the Android phone you’ve been waiting for? Drop us a line @TrustedReviews on. Twitter.