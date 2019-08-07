Motorola One Action pricing leaks – A compelling Xiaomi rival?

Pricing for the Motorola One Action has leaked online, putting it in direct competition with the Xiaomi Mi 9 SE.

The leak appeared on Amazon Germany on Monday, which accidentally published a store page for it.

The page has since been taken down but it listed the phone as retailing for a super reasonable €299 ( roughly £280 at the time of publishing) and going on sale as early as the 13th of September.

The post also revealed the phone will sell in three different configurations, the top featuring 4GB RAM and 128GB of storage.

The One Action is the rumoured follow up to the Motorola One Vision. It’s expected to make its debut at the IFA trade show in Berlin at the start of September.

Prior rumblings suggest the One Action will be a 0.5 upgrade on the One Vision, which was itself a pretty impressive handset considering its £270 RRP.

The biggest upgrade will the Action’s new triple-sensor rear camera. The sensor is rumoured to combine a 13-megapixel primary sensor with a secondary ultra-wide-angle “Action Cam” and third depth sensor.

Outside of this, it’s expected to feature a near identical 6.3-inch 21:9 display to the Vision, run using the same 10nm Exynos 9609 CPU and be similarly signed up to Google’s Android One initiative.

The use of Android One is a key selling point that means the One Action will be blissfully free of bloatware and guaranteed to get at least a couple of upgrades to new versions of Android.

The specs and price put it in direct competition with the Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 9 SE. The Xiaomi Mi 9 SE launched in July and targets the same £250-£350 price point.

Featuring a wealth of top end hardware traditionally seen on more expensive phones the Xiaomi Mi 9 SE scored 4.5/5 during our in-depth review and is one of Trusted Reviews recommended mid-range handsets.

