Motorola One Action ‘leak’ reveals a Xiaomi Mi A3 rival with Android One

Renders of the Motorola One Action have ‘leaked’ online revealing fresh details about the company’s latest Android One affordable phone.

The ‘leaked’ renders were posted by Twitter leaker Ishan Agarwai on Wednesday and show off the Motorola One Actions’s front and back.

Motorola One Action Official White and Blue/Green Render! Like this new Triple Camera phone from Motorola? pic.twitter.com/RYdu6FteWE — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) July 31, 2019

They reveal blue and white options, both featuring a back facing fingerprint scanner, triple-sensor rear camera and hole punch front camera on the phone’s top left side.

Exact specs weren’t detailed in the leak, but past rumblings about the Action suggest it’ll likely be a tweaked version of the existing Motorola One Vision.

Past reports suggest it’ll have a 6.3-inch, FHD+ resolution display and 12.6-megapixel front camera. Round back it’s expected to have two undisclosed 12.6-megapixel sensors and a third ultra-wide snapper. The whole show is meant to be powered by a 3500mAh battery and Exynos 9609 CPU. There have also been reports it’ll come with 3GB/32GB, 4GB/64GB, and 4GB/128G RAM and storage options.

Related: Best cheap phones 2019

If it hits the same sub-£300 sweet spot as the Motorola One Vision this could make the Action a seriously compelling handset and key rival to the Xiaomi Mi A3.

The Mi A3 was unveiled earlier in July and has an equally impressive set of specs and super competitive €249 (~£225) price tag. Spec highlights include a 6.88-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 665 processor, 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage.

The key differentiator for the Action could be its use of Android One. Android One is an initiative setup by Google to help companies offer buyers clean installs of its OS. Android One phones are completely bloatware free and guaranteed to get at upgraded to at least two new versions of Android – which is rare in the affordable end of the phone market.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More