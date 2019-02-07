Moto G7 Launch Live Stream: How to watch today’s Motorola event

Moto G7 Launch Live Stream: How to watch the Motorola launch event today

Motorola is expected to reveal a brand new quartet of smartphones today − the heavily-rumoured Moto G7 Plus, Moto G7, Moto G7 Power and Moto G7 Play. Here’s how to live stream the launch event.

The Lenovo-owned firm is holding a dedicated press event in Sao Paulo, Brazil, which is set to kick off at 10am local time. That’s 12pm GMT.

Fortunately, it appears you’ll be able to catch all of the action online, as Motorola says it will be live streaming the event on the Motorola Brasil Facebook page.

Provided everything goes as planned, you’ll be able to watch the Moto G7 unveiling right here.

The G7 range has been subject to a multitude of leaks over recent weeks − one of which came from Motorola itself − so we’ve got a very decent idea of what’s coming.

The Moto G7 and G7 Plus look set to be the largest of the G7 lineup, while the word on the street is that the Moto G7 Power will sport a massive 5000mAh battery. The Moto G7 Play, meanwhile, is likely to be the cheapest and smallest handset of the lot.

Last year’s Moto G6 − which scored 4.5 out of five stars in our review − retailed for £219.99 at launch, with the Plus version setting buyers back £269.99. If you wanted something cheaper there was the Moto G6 Play for £169.99.

We’re hoping that Motorola has managed to keep prices similarly low this time around, but that’s far from a certainty, with handsets tending to get more and more expensive with each passing year.

What are you hoping to see from Motorola this afternoon? Which of the Moto G7 family are you most interested in? Share your thoughts with us on Twitter @TrustedReviews.