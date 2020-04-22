Motorola has just launched two unabashed flagship devices that boast 5G connectivity – the Motorola Edge and the Motorola Edge Plus. Is the brand finally ready to compete with the likes of Samsung?

The Motorola Edge Plus is the highest-spec of the new series. It runs on a Snapdragon 865 chipset, the best that Qualcomm has to offer, which boasts 5G connectivity thanks to the X55 modem, and it also has a large 5000mAh battery.

On top of that, the screen measures 6.7-inches and curved around the sides at a nearly 90-degree angle, similar to the Huawei Mate 30 Pro or the Samsung Galaxy S10. However, HDR10+ and 90Hz refresh rate make this a premium display. While curved screens can often be irritating, Motorola has claimed to have improved it, with the following features: lights up to show battery status, incoming calls, and notifications. When playing games, it can function as two extra buttons.

As for the cameras, the lead sensor has a 108-megapixel sensor, matching that of the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 and the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. It’s accompanied by an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor, a 16-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a macro camera.

However, to get your hands on these flagship specs, you’re going to have to open your wallet wide. It’s set to go on sale in the US on May 14 for $999.99, and in the same month it will be released in Europe with a price tag of €1,199.

The Motorola Edge shares the same screen, but the 5G-integrated chipset is the slightly less powerful Snapdragon 765, and the battery is also a bit smaller with a 45000mAh capacity. The camera set-up differs significantly, this time consisting of a 64-megapixel main camera, a 16-megapixel ultrawide lens, and an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor.

This latest launch represents a new direction for Motorola, which has traditionally specialised in producing good-value budget and mid-range phones. It could be seen as a continuation of the premium strategy the brand first employed with the foldable Motorola Razr. This will come as a big test for the brand, but we’re interested to see whether the performance of this genuine flagship can compete against top Android devices like the Samsung Galaxy S20.

