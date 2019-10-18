Motorola invite suggests the foldable Razr is imminent

After months of speculation about Motorola’s first foldable – a reimagining of the classic Razr flip phone for 2019 – it looks like the company is finally ready to show it to the world.

The company has sent out invites to an event on November 13 is Los Angeles where it promises the “highly anticipated unveiling of a reinvented icon.” If that’s not making you think of something Razr shaped, then it gets clearer with an animated GIF, captured by CNET, which shows a device being folded and unfolded. “You’re going to flip”, the text says.

Yeah, it’s not exactly subtle.

Related: Folding phones

The Motorola Razr’s return has been rumoured for pretty much the entirety of 2019, with the company promising an upcoming foldable in an MWC briefing back in February, followed by purported leaked shots of the phone and accessories.

Rumoured prices have always been on the high end, with $1500 – or around £1,170 – occasionally being mooted. That may not be as much as the troubled Galaxy Fold, but while Samsung’s foldable flagship packs top-of-the-range specs, the rumour is that Motorola’s 2019 Razr is a considerably more mid-range affair.

It’ll supposedly pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor – recently seen in the Nokia 8.1 and Oppo RX17 Pro to give you some idea of what that means for performance – backed by 4 or 6GB RAM and a 2730mAh battery.

Related: Best Android phones

Those are just rumours, of course, and Motorola could yet surprise us on the day, which the company promises will feature special guests and musical performances in “a journey through immersive performances.” That all sounds nice, but finally seeing the return of the Motorola Razr in just 26 days will be even nicer.

Are you excited about the return of the Razr or have times moved on? Let us know what you think on Twitter: @TrustedReviews.

Alan was Deputy Editor of Alphr.com, senior Editor at Mediablaze and a Producer at Mousebreaker, and has freelanced widely for The New Statesman, CNET and Pocket Gamer. Alan currently writes news for …