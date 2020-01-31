Motorola gearing up to release a Note 10 rival

Freshly leaked images show a new phone from the company, which packs four cameras and apparently has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor embedded in the logo. Crucially, the new phone is also rumoured to come with stylus-support, so it could give Samsung a run for its money.

The new photos and tips come courtesy of 91Mobiles, who posted the images. It’s too early to confirm the specs on the new gadget, but it’s still worth sifting through the latest rumours.

Most whispers about the new mobile indicate that it is going in heavy on its stylus feature. This was actually a feature in last year’s Moto Z4 too, but weirdly Motorola didn’t crow about it then – despite it being one of the few things that set the Z4 apart from other similar models.

Leaning on the stylus aspect of the phone would make it a competitor to Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10, so we’d probably expect to see a similar screen size to that gadget. According to 91Mobiles, an insider has confirmed that the new Motorola will indeed come with a 6.3- or 6.4-inch screen.

In addition to the leaked info from 91Mobiles, new reports have been spotted on GeekBench, which show that somebody has been running tests on a device labelled “Moto G Stylus.” According to these reports, the new phone will come with Android 10, which is a step up from Android Q that the Moto Z4 was running.

The leaked images also show a quad-camera set-up on the rear of the phone and a punch-hole selfie cam on the front. At this stage, there’s no image of the stylus, so there’s a chance that the pics could show a different phone altogether.

There’s also no release date, but with MWC on the horizon we could find ourselves with a range of new Motorola phones by the end of February.

