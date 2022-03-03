 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Motorola G22 is announced, with 50MP quad camera system

Peter Phelps By Peter Phelps linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Writer

Motorola has announced its new G22 handset, a budget phone which offers some enticing features for bargain buyers.

The Motorola G22 has been announced, with its key specification being the quadruple camera system, led by a 50-megapixel main sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and 4-to-1 pixel binning. The other sensors are a an 8-megapixel 118-degree ultrawide, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro snapper, while the selfie camera has a 16-megapixel resolution.

The device has dimensions of 163.95 x 74.94 x 8.49mm and weighs 185g. Motorola claims it to be “water repellent”, though there seems to be no official IP rating.

The 6.5-inch LCD display has an HD+ resolution (1600x720p), and offers an enhanced 90Hz refresh rate. The phone runs on a MediaTek Helio G37 chipset, which is complemented by 4GB of RAM and either 64GB or 128GB of RAM depending on the variant you choose, which is further expandable to up to 1TB via SD card.

This handset does indeed pack the kind of beefy battery you’d expect of a Motorola device, namely a 5000mAh cell (which can be topped up by 15W charging), and it also retain a 3.5mm headphone jack for plugged-in audio; however there’s just one speaker so you won’t get stereo sound when you play music aloud.

The software is Google latest Android 12 operating system, with Motorola’s typically minimalist user interface overlaid, and it has NFC support for contactless payments.

The Motorola G22 will be available to buy in the UK from “mid-March” this year, from a starting price of £139.99. There are three colour options — Iceberg Blue, Cosmic Black, or Pearl White — and you’ll find it at major retailers including Amazon, Argos, Currys, Giff Gaff, John Lewis & Partners, O2, Tesco and directly from motorola.co.uk.

You might like…

Samsung has owned up to the Galaxy S22 Ultra display bug

Samsung has owned up to the Galaxy S22 Ultra display bug

Gemma Ryles 7 days ago
Realme to unveil “world’s fastest smartphone charging technology” at MWC

Realme to unveil “world’s fastest smartphone charging technology” at MWC

Peter Phelps 1 week ago
What is Apple Tap to Pay?

What is Apple Tap to Pay?

Gemma Ryles 3 weeks ago
What is Samsung Knox?

What is Samsung Knox?

Gemma Ryles 3 weeks ago
Oppo Find X5 and Find X5 Pro camera details emerge

Oppo Find X5 and Find X5 Pro camera details emerge

Gemma Ryles 4 weeks ago
The new iOS and Android YouTube design looks great

The new iOS and Android YouTube design looks great

Gemma Ryles 4 weeks ago
Peter Phelps
By Peter Phelps linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Writer
Peter is a mobile tech writer, covering the latest smartphones, tablets, and wearables in news stories, reviews, and features. Previously he worked as a business researcher for Which?, analysing the m…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.