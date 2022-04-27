Motorola Edge 30 launches as the “thinnest 5G smartphone”

Motorola has launched the Edge 30, which has a 50MP camera, 144Hz display refresh rate, and is apparently the thinnest 5G smartphone you can buy.

If you’re looking for a slim smartphone that still packs a punch, then Motorola might have found the answer with the new Edge 30. This device is apparently the slimmest 5G phone around, being just 6.79mm thick, but there’s still more to it than that.

The triple sensor camera module is led by a 50-megapixel main sensor, while there’s also a 50-megapixel ultrawide lens and a depth sensor. This main sensor uses a new feature named All-Pixel Focus that uses 100% of pixels in the frame for autofocus, whereas rival cameras often use only around 3%. In night conditions the sensor will employ 4-to-1 pixel-binning to reduce noise, while Optical Image Stabilisation will kick in for when you’re shooting video. The selfie camera, housed in a notch at the top of the screen, has a 32-megapixel resolution.

The OLED display measures 6.5-inches, with a Full HD+ resolution (1080p) and a notably high maximum refresh rate of 144Hz, though it is not adaptive. It is made of resilient Gorilla Glass, though the back and sides of the phone are made of a “premium plastic.” The handset is rated IP52 for water and dust resistance.

The chip on board this device is a Snapdragon 778G+, which is complemented by 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Not only does it offer 5G mobile connectivity, but you’ll also have access to Wi-Fi 6E. As for the battery, it has a 4020mAh capacity, while the 33W charging system is rather vaguely said to provide “30 hours of power in just minutes of charging.”

The Motorola Edge 30 will be available in the UK from early May with an RRP of £379.99, from Currys and directly from Motorola’s website. In the coming weeks, it will also become available in “selected markets” in Asia, Australia, India, Latin America, and the Middle East. The device will be eligible for 2 major Android OS updates and 3 years of bi-monthly security upgrades.